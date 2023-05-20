Phil Hands' illustration in the May 3 State Journal featuring UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh with recently hired UW football coach Luke Fickell and UW men's hockey coach Mike Hasting told quite story. The illustration also featured former athletic directors Barry Alvarez and Pat Richter. But one important person was missing: Donna Shalala.

Were it not for Chancellor Shalala, the aforementioned leaders might not have gotten the opportunity to so heavily impact Wisconsin athletics and Badgers fans.

I grew up in a UW family. Mom and dad graduated with the class of 1919. Mom majored in chemistry and was directly hired by Bowman Dairy in Chicago after graduation, something rare for a woman at the time. Dad played with Wisconsin's Big Ten basketball team in 1918. He coached the freshman team in 1919 while he pursued his law degree.

My ties to UW include a bachelor's and master's degree in economics, a four-year term on the athletic board, topped by serving as the first director of development for the athletic department under Elroy Hirsch.

It is well past time that Shalala received her just reward and recognition for a job well done. Let's erect a statue of her alongside Richter and Alvarez. I would be the first to pitch in, to thank Shalala for her contribution to Wisconsin athletics.

David Spengler, Madison

