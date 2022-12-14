 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Donate to support Ukraine this season -- Bob Hunt

Solicitations for contributions to worthy causes are not hard to find this time of year. Without slighting any of these worthwhile causes, consider giving to the people of Ukraine as winter is setting in and they are short of heat, light and most everything.

What is the best way to give to Ukraine? An article from Forbes Magazine listed several good options. These include:

More aid for the more than 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees (not counting refugees within Ukraine) can be given to Global Empowerment Missions, Community Organized Relief Effort, International Rescue Committee and USA for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The Future For Ukraine organization emphasizes food and medical supplies for children, the wounded and medical facilities.

Even the media has a GoFundMe page, "Keep Ukraine Media Going," to maintain information flow to the free world from ravaged Ukraine.

Continue to support the Ukrainian people in their suffering as they fight for their country.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

