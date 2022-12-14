Donate to support Ukraine this season -- Bob Hunt

Solicitations for contributions to worthy causes are not hard to find this time of year. Without slighting any of these worthwhile causes, consider giving to the people of Ukraine as winter is setting in and they are short of heat, light and most everything.

What is the best way to give to Ukraine? An article from Forbes Magazine listed several good options. These include:

The Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

The Polish Red Cross, which is helping resettle refugees.

World Central Kitchen, which deploys chefs to disaster areas.

The Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which allows donors to contribute to specific areas of relief by scrolling through a list of needs.

The Future For Ukraine organization emphasizes food and medical supplies for children, the wounded and medical facilities.

Even the media has a GoFundMe page, "Keep Ukraine Media Going," to maintain information flow to the free world from ravaged Ukraine.

Continue to support the Ukrainian people in their suffering as they fight for their country.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

