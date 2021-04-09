Donate stimulus to fight hunger -- Mary Johnson

Most of us are feeling optimistic going forward.
Sunny weather, schools and jobs are returning. COVID shots are achieving healthier citizens. A check for $1,400, which some of us don't need, has arrived or soon will. Lucky us.
What will make me feel even better is donating some or all of that monetary blessing to the United Nation's World Food Program, which was the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. The U.N. states that 400,00 children are at risk of dying of hunger in Yemen this year. How lucky are we to be able to help.
A small or large donation will make me feel even better than my second COVID-19 shot.
Mary Johnson, Middleton