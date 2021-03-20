Donate stimulus if you don't need it -- Guy Thorvaldsen

What to do with our stimulus checks is a fun topic of conversation. New TV? New outfit? Paris? But for most folks, these checks are far from being fun. For them, choice means which debt to pay off. Rent? Credit cards? Mortgage?
For people who have been able to work, who are independently wealthy or did not suffer income loss or financial insecurity during this time, hopefully they will reflect on how best to use the unneeded stimulus check. Is it ethical to use this for pleasure or savings? Do taxpayers really want to buy you a new Xbox with this money or pad your IRA?
If not, then consider donating all or part of it to service organizations: food pantries, homeless shelters or eldercare. Or give to your local K-12 schools so they can hire sorely needed resource people, or buy tech equipment. Given this past year, it’s obvious what schools offer: a safe, engaging and socially inclusive experience in which children learn how to think critically and intelligently. What’s more useful and hopeful than that?
Need guidelines for how much to give? Decide what you are willing to give, then give a little more until it hurts a bit.
There, that feels better.
Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison