Donate stimulus funds to help others -- Rev. Ross Oestreich
COVID-19 has been good in a variety of ways.

Families have learned how to entertain themselves at home. Being forced to isolate ourselves, we have taken up reading, playing board and card games.

Families have eaten together at home. Ignored kitchens have become important. More time led to more gardening. Home baking has become a new hobby for some families. Use of technology in education, medical care and business has surged forward.

Some of our neighbors, friends and family have experienced job losses and ensuing financial problems. Our governmental units at the local, state and national levels have created new ways to help those in need.

Some of us did not need financial help. The stimulus checks we received have been a bonus check.

I invite you to join me by giving your bonus check to a food pantry or some other organization providing help to those who have been forced to use food pantries and seek financial help to pay rent.

Our stimulus gifts can make a big difference for those seriously in need.

Rev. Ross Oestreich, Sun Prairie

