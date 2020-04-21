Donate some of your stimulus check -- Peter Hamon

My wife and I -- thanks to pensions, Social Security and a good medical plan -- have enough to live comfortably. With my cancer and associated problems, trips around the world are certainly out of the question. But we always have food on the table, and even enough for a few guests.

Now we are each to receive $1,200 from the government -- for a total of $2,400. It will come in handy. Maybe a little off the mortgage, a car payment or two, or perhaps we can finally track down why the basement leaks in the spring. But we don’t even need, and certainly do not deserve, all of it.

We plan to donate at least $1,000 to food pantries, maybe more, because hunger never goes away. Imagine if all of Madison did the same. That would be well over $1 million -- enough to fill up a lot of grocery sacks for a long time to come.

So if you don’t need all of of your government check, why not give some to where it is most needed. It won’t hurt a bit. In fact, it will make you feel really good. I guarantee it.

Peter Hamon, Madison