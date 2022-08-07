Donate blood and help community -- Steve Busalacchi

Summer is always a rough time for blood supplies. So I wasn’t too surprised that only two of us were donating on a recent morning at the ImpactLife blood donation center on Madison’s West Side. Then I learned only a one-day supply of blood was available. What's more, a simple search revealed this from the American Red Cross: "only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly.”

That’s pretty sad. I am certain we could do better. Here’s a call to encourage people who’ve never donated to roll up their sleeves and take less than an hour to help out. It’s virtually painless.

I started donating in my early 20s because my dad always donated. I also have a universal blood type. So many people, including babies, can use my blood. Who doesn’t love babies?

I’ve continued donating for a simple reason. I am grateful for my good health, and it is a simple way to help others. Any of us could become ill or be involved in an accident and need blood. I’m sure you’d appreciate it if a fellow citizen donated on your behalf in your time of need. What if that time comes and there is no blood available? With 97% not donating, it makes me wonder if that might actually happen.

Steve Busalacchi, Madison