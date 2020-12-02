Donald Trump's lawsuits prove election was fair -- Mark Wohlferd

Thank you, Donald Trump. You and your "legal team" have spent millions of dollars on unsubstantiated election fraud lawsuits.
These cases have been thrown out by both Democratic-leaning and Republican-leaning courts on a regular basis as having no factual merit. The end result is that you have proven for future elections that the American election process is fair, reliable and valid.
The time and money you wasted on your own selfish ego has actually done something good for the country. How ironic.
Mark Wohlferd, Middleton
