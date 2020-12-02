 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Trump's lawsuits prove election was fair -- Mark Wohlferd
0 comments

Donald Trump's lawsuits prove election was fair -- Mark Wohlferd

  • 0

Thank you, Donald Trump. You and your "legal team" have spent millions of dollars on unsubstantiated election fraud lawsuits.

These cases have been thrown out by both Democratic-leaning and Republican-leaning courts on a regular basis as having no factual merit. The end result is that you have proven for future elections that the American election process is fair, reliable and valid.

The time and money you wasted on your own selfish ego has actually done something good for the country. How ironic.

Mark Wohlferd, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics