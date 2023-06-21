Imagine this scenario: You own a lovely house that is about to be vacant. You allow a friend to stay in that house for four years, after which he is asked to leave. He does so, reluctantly, and takes a number of important and personal papers from your files.

He has many of your financial records, mortgage and insurance information, even an old diary that reveals personal details. Why did he do that? He says he had the right to, because he had lived in that house and saw these papers as "his." You politely ask him to return them and he balks, returning just a few, hiding and moving others to conceal them.

You call in the police, who search his home and find many more of your papers. They also find evidence that he had shown some of these private documents to others, perhaps just to show off. How would you feel about this?

This is what former President Donald Trump has done with America's classified documents. Shouldn't he pay some price for these actions?

Judith Landsman, Madison