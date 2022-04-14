Donald Trump visit shows Tommy Thompson is unfit -- Matt Tramel

The State Journal's recent editorial "Run, Tommy, run: The GOP field is lacking" was both perplexing and disappointing.
Here's the statement that doesn't pass the smell test: "Thompson would give Republican voters a much better choice — assuming he doesn’t kowtow to former President Donald Trump, whom he visited at Trump’s resort in Florida last week."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
What exactly does the State Journal editorial board not understand? Kissing the ring in Mar-a-Lago is kowtowing to Trump. And here I thought Thompson was a "reasonable" Republican -- according to State Journal. Nope, that ship has now sailed. Unless -- maybe Thompson told Trump that he's running for governor, and Trump had better stay out of Wisconsin politics.
Here's a correct assertion in the same editorial: "Evers has been an important check on the excesses of one-party rule, which the Republican Party had enjoyed for eight years."
People are also reading…
It's perplexing that the State Journal would consider Thompson -- or any other of the Republican candidates whom it suggests are not qualified to be governor -- a check on the gerrymandered reality of Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature.
Here's a better idea for Thompson -- retire to Palm Beach, Florida. Then you can enjoy Trump's company as you fade into the sunset.
Matt Tramel, Madison