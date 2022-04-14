Donald Trump visit shows Tommy Thompson is unfit -- Matt Tramel

The State Journal's recent editorial "Run, Tommy, run: The GOP field is lacking" was both perplexing and disappointing.

Here's the statement that doesn't pass the smell test: "Thompson would give Republican voters a much better choice — assuming he doesn’t kowtow to former President Donald Trump, whom he visited at Trump’s resort in Florida last week."

What exactly does the State Journal editorial board not understand? Kissing the ring in Mar-a-Lago is kowtowing to Trump. And here I thought Thompson was a "reasonable" Republican -- according to State Journal. Nope, that ship has now sailed. Unless -- maybe Thompson told Trump that he's running for governor, and Trump had better stay out of Wisconsin politics.

Here's a correct assertion in the same editorial: "Evers has been an important check on the excesses of one-party rule, which the Republican Party had enjoyed for eight years."

It's perplexing that the State Journal would consider Thompson -- or any other of the Republican candidates whom it suggests are not qualified to be governor -- a check on the gerrymandered reality of Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature.

Here's a better idea for Thompson -- retire to Palm Beach, Florida. Then you can enjoy Trump's company as you fade into the sunset.

Matt Tramel, Madison