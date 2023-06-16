Leaders represent their constituents, and are bound to them by their votes. But public officials lose their legitimacy as leaders the exact moment they trade republican and liberal virtues for political expediency.

In a republic, the ultimate betrayal comes not from leaders disobeying their constituents, but by disobeying the principles which permit republican governance. When the latter occurs, politics devolve into a series of pitched battles on muddy terrain between two armies ill-informed of the causes which drove them to arms. Leaders and citizens share a solemn bond, and when either side sacrifices fidelity to democracy, the other will surely follow suit.

It is thus imperative that the leader most central to the American identity – the president of the United States – maintain the office’s reputation, through themself, as a symbol of enlightened republican virtue. Those without virtue praise their own greatness, and virtuous leaders praise the greatness of higher ideals.

This is why Donald Trump must never again be president, and why we must reevaluate ourselves, and try to become better citizens.

Connor Smith, Madison