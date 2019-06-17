A vote for President Donald Trump is a vote for the end of the human race. This is no exaggeration because climate change is real.
The increase in carbon and methane building up in the atmosphere over the past 150 years is stark. It has been measured, documented and charted. The arrows all point up.
Climate change deniers seem to be primarily President Trump supporters. It is no surprise this is true. It is also true that some of his biggest contributors profit off the carbon and methane emissions. That is no surprise either.
So the choice in 2020 cannot be clearer. One would think President Trump supporters would have enough of a survival instinct to not vote for him. One would hope so. But his many lies about this issue have a way of convincing his supporters to vote against their self-interest.
And that is scary for them and us.
Irwin Kass, Madison