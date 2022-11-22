Donald Trump run may doom the MAGA movement -- Bill Walters

Former President Donald Trump has announced another run for the presidency. Marc Thiessen implored him to not run again in his Nov. 15 column, "Dear President Trump: Please don’t run again," even though he loves Trump's policies.

Thiessen considers him unelectable and that it is time for someone else to carry the Trump mantle forward. No reason to doubt Thiessen there. I can only conclude that Trump running again is great for Democrats.

Trump will likely run a scorched-earth campaign. He'll hurl insults, hyperbolic lies and anger at anyone who is not totally loyal to him. Trump winning is all that matters.

If Trump is the GOP nominee, he will lose again -- decidedly. If he's not the nominee, he will greatly hinder someone else from winning. Who knows? He may run as an independent, thus guaranteeing a Democratic landslide.

Any scenario effectively destroys the MAGA Trumpism movement as a political force. What could be better for Democrats and real Republicans who could now reform the party.

The downside is a big one. We would all have to deal with the Trump circus big top. It'll be a really big show. I think I could live with that, knowing the end result.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg