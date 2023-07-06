"In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you," former President Donald Trump said in June after he was indicted for mishandling sensitive documents.

At a recent appearance he listed the people arrayed against him and said, "Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a badge, a great, great beautiful badge of honor and courage because I'm being indicted for you."

That certainly sounds dangerously close to Trump comparing his own plight and sacrifice to that of a rather famous Jewish carpenter who lived in the Middle East some 2,000 ago.

If and when Trump adds "Pharisees" to the list of his accusers, the analogy will be complete.

But then it is hard to be humble when a person is as great as he is, I suppose.

Orie Coller, Baraboo