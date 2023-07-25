I've been wanting to write about Donald Trump's lack of support for our nation for a few months, but I needed a fool proof example. Last week, he provided us with one.

His cowardly comment about what would happen if he is forced to serve jail time is ample evidence that this narcissist is more concerned about his own welfare, than he is about the future of our country. His comment was basically that it would be "very dangerous" to put in him in jail because he has a "tremendously passionate group of voters" who could rally behind him.

Didn't we see this play out before.

This is clearly a message the Trump always puts himself first, and doesn't care who is vulnerable. No one who loves their country more than themselves would risk injury or harm on others unless they were desperate.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg