For the first time since Donald Trump was elected president, I agree with him.
A new book, "American Carnage," includes comments from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, saying Trump didn't know anything about governing. Trump responded that "Ryan was weak, ineffective and stupid."
Yes, I agree with President Trump. For well over two years, I followed closely Speaker Ryan's non-responses and activity toward Trump's lies, bullying and immoral acts. Ryan's refusal to stand up and do the right thing was disgraceful to good Wisconsinites who questioned Trump day in and day out. A year later, Ryan is quoted in this book claiming he spoke out and challenged the president.
I agree with Trump: Ryan was weak and ineffective as speaker of the House.
David Olson, Fitchurg