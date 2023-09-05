In the early 1980s, I worked in the financial district in New York and rode the elevators in those skyscrapers. The observation among the executives there was what a scoundrel Donald Trump was as a businessman. Unknown to few outside New York, Trump was a joke.

What kind of citizen elects a man who brags about molesting women, who consorts with dictators and who thinks he would be publicly exonerated if he shoot someone on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue? Do his followers not care that his lies about President Joe Biden's victory in 2020 are shredding American democracy?

I never thought this charlatan and megalomaniac could win the 2016 election. Couldn’t people see through his lies and manipulations? Committed followers cannot discern the scoundrel’s exploitation of them. For example, why would a self-proclaimed billionaire who owns and operates a $100 million Boeing 757 need his minions to fund his defense cases.

I wonder if the MAGA crowd knows that it is being exploited by a consummate conman. I wonder if they know what their lack of knowledge of civics means to the fate of our fragile American democracy. Have Trump's followers lost their ability to discern a conman?

Philip Leavenworth, Mount Horeb