Justice will be served. It appears that special prosecutor Jack Smith is looking into Wisconsin’s fake electors. If they were trying to overthrow the Wisconsin vote, they will be prosecuted.

Thankfully, former President Donald Trump is running for president and giving Smith all the time in the world to investigate his efforts to subvert the Constitution, overthrow the vote and sack the U.S. Capitol.

So far, over 1,000 Jan. 6 participants have been charged. More will be charged. Former President Trump will probably be indicted.

As court cases evolve, American citizens will be able to see how the rule of law works. Thanks to former President Trump citizens will be able to see the steady, slow-moving wheels of justice.

Then in November 2024, they will vote if they want another term of Trump and his Supreme Court or more of Joe Biden and his policies.

What an exciting choice. What a great time to participate in voting. Register and peacefully exercise your democratic rights as a U.S. citizen.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo