Why have so few of the Republican candidates condemned former President Donald Trump for what should be an unforgivable sin for anyone who believes in the American experiment?

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., put it succinctly, “Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power. He lost the election and he knew it.”

Forty-four times over 245 years power has changed hands in the nation's capital peacefully. Any student of political history will tell you that that is an extraordinary achievement. That was one of the things that made America exceptional.

Now historians will have to note that the brilliant record of peaceful transfers of power came to an end in 2021 under Trump.

If that is not disqualifying, what is?

Stephen Blake, Oxford