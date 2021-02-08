'Donald' is male version of 'Karen' -- Jerry J. Murphy

According to Wikipedia: "Karen" is a pejorative term for a woman who seems to be entitled or is demanding beyond the scope of normal.

Former President Trump has provided us with the model for a male version of Karen, appropriately known as a "Donald."

A Donald uses vulgar or racist words in describing women or anyone who disagrees with him.

A Donald lies to everyone, even friends and followers. He can't help himself.

A Donald thinks the world revolves around him, to the detriment of his own community.

A Donald is a sore loser and less-than-gracious winner.

A Donald avoids taking responsibility for his own actions or those who do his bidding.

A Donald bullies others to get what he wants, calling them childish, schoolyard names in the process.

A Donald lives in his own alternate reality, despite having access to the best information and science available.

The list goes on and on.

Bottom line: Don't be a Donald.

Jerry J. Murphy, Monona

