'Donald' is male version of 'Karen' -- Jerry J. Murphy

According to Wikipedia: "Karen" is a pejorative term for a woman who seems to be entitled or is demanding beyond the scope of normal.
Former President Trump has provided us with the model for a male version of Karen, appropriately known as a "Donald."
A Donald uses vulgar or racist words in describing women or anyone who disagrees with him.
A Donald lies to everyone, even friends and followers. He can't help himself.
A Donald thinks the world revolves around him, to the detriment of his own community.
A Donald is a sore loser and less-than-gracious winner.
A Donald avoids taking responsibility for his own actions or those who do his bidding.
A Donald bullies others to get what he wants, calling them childish, schoolyard names in the process.
A Donald lives in his own alternate reality, despite having access to the best information and science available.
The list goes on and on.
Bottom line: Don't be a Donald.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona
