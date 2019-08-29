As the various state attorneys general line up at the legal trough to extract money from Big Pharma for opioids, I am reminded of the $200 billion master settlement against big tobacco in 1998.
At that time, the states promised to use the dough to support programs aimed at treating sufferers from tobacco-related illnesses and preventing new smokers from starting up.
But in the end, only a fraction of the money went into those efforts -- while the rest ended up in the state's "general funding" coffers.
Big Pharma was indeed complicit in creating this opioid crisis, with 700,000 overdose deaths between 1998 and 2017. So they should be held accountable.
But how about the other actors? What about the Food and Drug Administration, which has been watching the death count rise since 1998? What about the medical professionals writing endless prescriptions, the pharmacies happily filling them, and the "pain clinics" handing out massive quantities for the underground market?
Will the lawyers go after these other parties or just lay this all on today’s “easy villain” -- Big Pharma? And when the money rolls in, will the states use it to address the opioid crisis or to "cover" for financial mismanagement?
Bob Drane, Middleton