In Sunday's newspaper I saw in an Associated Press story that all the good U.S. Catholic bishops will be meeting (once again) to address the continuing clergy sex abuse crisis. Haven't they done this before?
And according to the article, the bishops will consider steps to "police their own." Isn't that the major reason for the continuing scandal? These so-called "leaders" ignored the complaints, denied the allegations, accused the accusers, sheltered away the perpetrators and allowed them to continue with their crimes on even more innocent children.
I have to ask, "Who will be policing these police?" If they were so diligent, moral and ethical, why did it take a civil grand jury in Pennsylvania (and elsewhere) to "uncover" hundreds of more cases of clergy sexual abuse that spanned decades?
They are all hypocrites.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac