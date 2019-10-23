Again, the local government we have elected has found another way to screw us.
Our Madison leaders want to penalize the many (by implementing a $40 wheel tax) to appease the few (by providing a bus rapid transit so the few can get to their destination sooner.) Do we really need this?
We already have buses with limited stops and bus stops every few blocks. So now they want to give relief for some low-income residents by providing gift cards to offset the charge. I am sure the bigwigs at Metro Transit will still be receiving their large salaries.
Madison is tax happy. Let's give its citizens a break. When will we as citizens of this city start holding the government accountable? City officials should balance a budget with the money they have already squeezed out the us. Only so many dollars are to be had.
Sheila Steeves, Madison