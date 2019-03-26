Demolishing the Milwaukee Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes and combining the botanical exhibits with a new museum building is a horrible idea. What would this unique architectural landmark be replaced with? Would it be an energy efficient, cost effective glass cube?
The nation's White House and Capitol Building in Washington, are old, energy inefficient and horribly difficult to update to today's technology. Perhaps we should demolish both, and replace them with a modern luxury hotel complex, complete with state of the art lighting, HVAC and internet technology for convention, meeting and ballroom facilities? Makes financial sense, doesn't it?
What would the Mitchell Park Conservatory replacement look like? It will likely be nondescript and ugly -- Milwaukee and Wisconsin will be much poorer.
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton