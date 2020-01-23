Don't smear process of impeachment -- Kathy Rothering

As an American, I object to the inflammatory rhetoric that describes the impeachment process as a means for Democrats to negate the 2016 election and the will of the people.

In reality, the impeachment process was designed by our Founding Fathers to protect the electorate from a president abusing the power of the office, thus failing to respect, uphold, and protect the Constitution of the United States and the American people. Without it, we have no means of reining in a rogue commander in chief.

We expect our children, spouses, colleagues, family and friends to speak the truth and to take responsibility for their actions. It is past time for President Donald Trump to take responsibility for his actions, be they perfect or imperfect.

It is also past time for our elected officials to do the jobs they were elected to do -- that they took a solemn oath to do.

As Americans, we have the right to expect our representatives to take responsibility for upholding and protecting the Constitution. Only with complete information from both sides, honest deliberation without pressure from party leaders or fear of losing an election, can the innocence or guilt of the impeached be determined.

Kathy Rothering, Madison

