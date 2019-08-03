The July 23 letter to the editor "Response to tweet is fake outrage" sanitized President Donald Trump’s denigration of four congresswomen of color by falsely equating his words with the 1960s anti-protester taunt, “America: Love it or leave it.”
President Trump demanded the congresswomen “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” instead of “telling the people of the United States ... how our government is to be run.” This goes beyond jingoism into the realm of racism.
Demanding these women go back where they came from, and not simply leave America, says they never really belonged here. Suggesting they have no right to “tell the people of the United States ... how our government is to be run” implies that, despite citizenship and elective office, they are not “people of the United States” -- not real Americans.
White students protesting the Vietnam War in the '60s were not told to go back to where they came from. President Trump has not suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., go back to where they came from.
One need not conclude President Trump is a racist to understand his words appeal to racist sentiments residing in many of us: the demons battling “the better angels of our nature.”
Eric J. Wendorff, Middleton