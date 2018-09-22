The Republicans should not rush through Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court without an independent investigation of Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation.
It is completely appropriate for the FBI to investigate, just as the agency did when Anita Hill bravely reported Clarence Thomas's sexual misconduct. If the Republicans do not order the FBI to investigate, then Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh should open an investigation.
We need to know the truth about Kavanaugh before the Senate votes on this lifetime appointment. President Donald Trump is hoping that Kavanaugh will help him out of his legal trouble, but not everything is all about Trump.
Alexandra Walter, Madison