Kudos to the State Journal for printing the front-page article "3 Groups, viral videos, many views," about a heated exchange in Washington, D.C., in the Jan. 22 newspaper.
The controversy over Covington High School students highlights what's wrong with mainstream journalism today. Many are so eager to get out the news and sensationalize it that their reports are just incomplete.
This poor journalism resulted in these kids being unfairly attacked and threatened just because they are white and Catholic. America needs and deserves better journalists who will investigate, get the facts and report the full story before publishing just any story.
Shame on the quick trigger, lazy journalists.
James Sampson, Madison