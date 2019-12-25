Don't remove pool at Madison College -- Victor Johnson

Are you a Madison area resident for whom swimming is an important life style component?
Are you aware that the Madison College (MATC) Truax Campus includes a six lane competitive swimming pool that is available not only to students and staff of the college, but to members of the Madison community as well?
I was dismayed to recently learn that in June the Madison College Board in the apparent absence of any input from pool stakeholders approved a remodel plan that involves closure and removal of that pool.
As a retired Madison College instructor, I feel a deep sense of pride in the role of the college as a beacon of the Madison community in addition to its reputation for teaching excellence.
I find the plan to trash an existing indoor pool fiscally irresponsible and totally out of harmony with respect to the best interests of the community.
If you are in agreement, please contact the college, as I have, and let them know.
Victor Johnson, Evansville