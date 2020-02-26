Don't prejudge new superintendent -- James (Pat) Goldschmidt

Matthew Gutiérrez, the newly hired Madison School District superintendent, has not spent one minute on the job but is already being prejudged as not capable of compassion and understanding for all students.
It reminds me of calls for impeachment before the election was over back in 2016. I believe both disclose the true feelings and closed-mindedness of complainers and how difficult it will be for any compromise to be achieved.
In fifth grade, I was cited for “failing to respect the rights and opinions of others” on my report card. That was devastating. I now watch educated, mature adult leaders act a thousand times worse than I did in fifth grade. Their actions are more than devastating, they could be disastrous.
Change is indeed called for.
James (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona