The hearing conducted last week by the Senate Judiciary Committee was not only a spectacle but may also be a watershed event in our history.
I always thought we lived in a democracy governed by the Constitution. After the massacre of Brett Kavanaugh’s character and integrity, and stripping his right of due process and the "presumption of innocence," I’m no longer sure of my rights as a citizen.
The Supreme Court is the final judge in all cases involving laws of Congress and the Constitution. It is not a political body. But it is evident that some in Washington are trying to politicize the highest court.
The FBI inquiry into the uncorroborated 36-year-old accusations against Kavanaugh is not likely to find the answers or satisfy the accusers. The Senate has shown it can’t resolve the issue. Instead, several senators have spent their time playing to their bases or ramping up their presidential bids. The media and press have spun their stories and pointed their fingers -- most often at Kavanaugh -- with little regard for the truth.
We can respond to this chaos by carefully voting in the coming elections, and working to preserve what remains of our constitutional law. Please consider the role of judges and the risk of politicizing the judicial branch.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison