Please do not miss seeing the Broadway production of “Miss Saigon.”
Consider the public comments that have been made recently, but see for yourself. The music is magnificent, the stories are real, and the era of the Vietnam war is still one that most of us do not understand clearly.
I disagree with those who have said the show presents stereotypes. The things that happen in this musical drama happened to real people and still have repercussions today.
Visiting Vietnam several years ago was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It is an extraordinarily beautiful country with warm and welcoming people, who would have every right to detest any American. But we never felt that. Instead, we met citizens who spoke vividly and honestly about what had happened to them and their families.
Wars usually do come to an end. But the wrenching reality is they are never really over for those who experienced it firsthand -- no matter which side any of us were on. If only humanity could learn from that reality.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience one small bit of Vietnamese history beautifully told.
Marlene Buechel, Verona