Don't mess with Medicare Advantage -- Gerry Wrench

As a senior who has had Medicare Advantage for years, I’m happy to see that it’s one of the few issues not getting caught up in the endless partisan battles taking place in Washington.
A huge majority of seniors like me love our Medicare Advantage plan, so it’s no wonder politicians from both sides of the aisle have united behind this important program that provides health care coverage to us.
Medicare Advantage offers me more choices than traditional Medicare. As an affordable option for vision, dental, fitness programs and preventive care, in addition to covering things such as doctor and hospital visits, Medicare Advantage allows me to focus on staying healthy. My Advantage plan also ensures that fixed-income seniors like me have an out-of-pocket max, so we can budget for our health care.
As the campaign season heats up, I hope members of Congress will continue to focus their partisan arguments on other issues and continue to back this important health care option for us seniors.
Gerry Wrench, Marinette