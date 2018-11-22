In the Nov. 15 State Journal article "Governor didn’t view Evers’ win as ‘rejection,’" Gov. Scott Walker explained during a news conference the reason he lost the election was "just a larger electorate than we’ve ever seen in the past."
Translated, this means too many people voted. Our legislators and "lame duck" governor may have found an ingenious way to suppress more votes.
Currently, the 2020 presidential primary election in Wisconsin and the state Supreme Court elections occur on the same date and on the same ballot. Our leaders are seriously considering changing this in a "lame duck" session so the presidential primary and the Supreme Court election occur on separate dates.
As Gov. Walker stated, Republicans have a better chance of winning if fewer people vote. If this change is enacted, taxpayers will pay millions of dollars just to enhance the chances of the Republican candidate winning. These Republican leaders have no ethics.
Wayne Haskins, Mount Horeb