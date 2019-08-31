Liberals will never stop whining about losing the 2016 presidential elections fairly and legally. By being such poor losers, liberals are trying everything they can to change our working system to favor their big, leftist cities and coastal states to dominate our elections. Good luck with that.
To change our Electoral College you need a constitutional convention and majority of states to pass an amendment. That won't even come close to passing, even in today's divisive political arena, which leftists have created.
The Electoral College protects the rights and interests of smaller states just like with the U.S. Senate. Without these protections, the bigger states on the coasts would take control of our nation, and smaller states such as Wisconsin would be ignored. Is that what liberals want, to strip protections and the voice of smaller states? That kind of goes against what they preach all of the time about minorities.
Liberals are never going to change the brilliance of our Constitution. The Electoral College works for America, and we need one for Wisconsin to protect us from Dane County dictating everything.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh