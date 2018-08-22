As a retired social worker (and Catholic) who has worked with victims of child sexual abuse, I was disappointed in hearing Bishop Robert Morlino perpetuate the stereotype of homosexuals being responsible for the pedophilia in the church.
The Child Molestation Research and Prevention Institute notes, "90 percent of child molesters target children in their network of family and friends, and the majority are men married to women." Bishop Morlino's letter also does not address the abuse directed at adult women, either.
While it is heartening to hear Bishop Morlino address the issue of sexual abuse in the church, it would be more helpful to the dialogue if more accurate information was provided.
If the church was truly interested in ensuring the safety of children, they would allow women to be priests, because women have much lower rates of child sexual abuse than men.
Rosalie Migas, Madison