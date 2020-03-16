Don't limit bars and restaurants in Madison -- Bill Otten

This COVID-19 idiocy is way out of control. Why are we practically shutting down the state because of a few dozen cases of this virus in a state of more than 5 million people?
How long have we known about COVID-19? A month? Two months? If this virus was as dangerous as the media is making it, it would have covered the United States like a wildfire by now.
Limiting restaurants and bars to a certain amount of patrons is wrong. You shouldn't tell businesses how many people can come there, when we choose to go there. It’s unfair to us and the businesses as well. You can’t tell us how to spend our free time.
The virus is a annoyance -- not a crisis. No evidence supports the city making these kind of drastic rules.
Bill Otten, Madison