I retired from teaching mathematics at UW-Madison several years ago, and already many students were feeling entitled to a good grade no matter whether or not they worked or learned the material.
As one example, I had a student who had failed all three of the in-class examinations and failed the final exam, and never came in to ask for help. She could not believe she could receive a failing grade for the course. That situation has not gotten better: My granddaughter is a math teaching assistant at another university and she reports the same problem.
The decision to change grading at West High School in Madison can only contribute to that. The real world is not going to treat you that way. If you fail, you will fail.
I know some students cannot show on a test what they actually know. For that and other reasons we certainly owe students a chance to succeed, providing resources and encouragement. But we should not lie to them.
Telling them and others who will later read their school records for things such as job applications that they know material when they really don't is simply dishonest.
Bob Wilson, Fitchburg