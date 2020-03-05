Don't let virus feed xenophobia -- Courtney Schumacher

Looking through articles related to coronavirus, I was awed by the AP story “UN health agency tackles misinformation over virus outbreak.” This is the first time I have seen an article trying to tackle the global racism that coronavirus has made more prevalent than ever. And honestly, it is refreshing. It addresses the negative connotations of coronavirus and its effects on society as a whole.
To put it simply, we are taking coronavirus way too far. Instead of ostracizing the people in China and other countries affected by the virus, we should be educating people about the virus and what we can do as a society to help and support the afflicted areas. It is disheartening and detrimental to see powerful leaders and countries deny people visas to travel and make negative public announcements about the recent outbreaks. Closing ourselves off, quite literally, creates a greater divide between our borders.
We need to do better. It’s about time that we fight xenophobia, and now is a great time to start. Let the coronavirus be the much-needed catalyst that the world needs to work together to solve issues instead of closing ourselves off.
Courtney Schumacher, Madison