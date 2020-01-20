Don't let Trump ruin our democracy -- Brent Nicastro

I cannot understand how people who support President Donald Trump can continue to consider themselves patriotic Americans.
Putting political differences aside -- the ones we used to be able to discuss with each other -- it cannot be denied that this president has done more to divide our country than anyone in our history.
He's a habitual liar, mocks anyone who disagrees with him with juvenile name-calling, uses the office of president for personal gain, has no regard for the future health of this planet and encourages hatred and division. He will stop at nothing to destroy anyone who doesn't share his ideas and has destroyed the dignity that used to prevail in the Oval Office, regardless of who occupied it.
If President Trump is given another term, I do not believe this country will recover. Our democratic system and the future of this country are at the tipping point -- much as our planet is with climate change.
When voting in the fall election, please put politics aside and vote to save your country. Do not let President Trump take us down.
Brent Nicastro, Madison