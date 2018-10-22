I feel increasingly dismayed by leaders who try to divide our communities using fear.
I, as a Democrat, am not "evil" and neither are my Republican neighbors. We are each other's teachers, nurses, plumbers, babysitters and food service workers. We rely on each other to get through our days.
I will no longer allow people to minimize me, or anyone else, to a political affiliation. I will think for myself even when it means crossing party lines. As I see it, people in power who choose to introduce more fear into the world have only their own interests in mind. Let's show our leaders we make decisions out of courage and not fear.
And let's vote on Nov. 6 for people who do the same.
Lisa Simpson, McFarland