Don't let people bully you for your faith -- Samuel Ludke

I'm a Christian, and I'm not afraid to say it.
Recently, I was talking with one of my friends. He said he is afraid to even talk about his religion because he is worried that in today's world he will be bullied for it. In some places this is probably true. But in America, we have the right to practice our religion and nobody can take that away from us.
If you are worried that you will be bullied because of your religion, anyone who does bully you is violating your constitutional rights. You should never be afraid to speak how you are feeling. That is why our Founding Fathers created this country -- to spread liberty.
Religion defines us as a country, and nobody can take that from us.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point