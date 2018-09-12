Gov. Scott Walker wants all of the Green Bay Packers players, regardless of their personal concerns, to stand during the national anthem before games.
Any gesture at the anthem -- standing or, for that matter, taking a knee, can signify many different sentiments. Some may be be devoted to their country, others might want to see their country become even greater, and, I suspect, far too many aren't thinking of their country at all.
Gov. Walker once said his goal was to “divide and conquer.” The behavior of football players during the anthem has certainly become divisive. But is there any way we can come together on the issue? It would be great if we could all, players and fans and even politicians, commit to, "One nation, under God, with liberty, and justice for all."
Then, acknowledging the mutuality of our commitment, we should be able to accept the differences in our expressions.
David W. Cole, Baraboo