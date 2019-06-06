I had the good fortune of being raised by parents who were molded by the Depression and challenged by the war years. They were patriots like so many of their generation, willing to make the necessary sacrifices to ensure that our American democracy and freedoms survived.
Though I was only 2 years old on June 6, 1944, I always felt the significance of this historic day. As I watched the early morning coverage of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, I was not only reminded of the terrible loss of life at Normandy, but also the historical military achievement of the United States and the allied forces. With fewer than 500,000 World War II veterans still living, we must ensure their story of service and valor lives on for future generations.
Unfortunately, we now live in an era of removing monuments, discrediting past leaders and even deleting factual information that has shaped our country. History must be accurately represented and preserved. War is tragic and brutal.
It is not always politically popular, and our country has not always been on the winning side. But since the beginning of our country, war is interwoven in our history.
We can’t let any part of D-Day fade into obscurity. Only “vivid and meaningful” accounts of history will inspire younger generations of Americans to learn it. We owe that to the Greatest Generation.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison