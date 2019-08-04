It is a sad fact that our nation is deeply divided. Without a doubt those divisions are constantly being deepened by all the strife and discord the mainstream media, our entertainment industry and our politicians are stirring up.
The real problem is that all human beings in the world have a sin nature. All the shootings and negative comments by people of influence are dividing us and not building us up. We must replace this negativity with kind and loving speech which encourages others to be the best they can be.
The Golden Rule needs to be practiced by everyone: Treat others as you yourself would like to be treated. If this attitude permeated in people's hearts and minds we would see a major difference in the sickening division and hatred in people's minds.
Proverbs 23:7: "For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he."
If we allow all of this hatred to continue to grow, it will ultimately destroy us.
Wayne Alden, McFarland