Don't let distance become isolation -- Dorit Bergen

Health organizations and news outlets continue to emphasize the new coronavirus risks to older adults.
One of the primary ways to stem the spread of the coronavirus is “social distancing,” which in turn will lead to social isolation, especially for many seniors living alone. Studies show that isolation and loneliness are detrimental to long-term health, especially for older adults.
So I would encourage fellow citizens to consider creative ways to connect with those in particularly vulnerable categories who, during this time of social distancing, might be in need of human contact.
Please, take a minute if you can and make a friendly phone call to an elderly person in your life, or perhaps send a note in the mail or by email. Or, if possible, use FaceTime or Skype to communicate with those in need of seeing a friendly face.
Your efforts can make all the difference to someone who finds themselves feeling isolated and alone.
Dorit Bergen, Madison