Why are we Democrats surrendering our party to Bernie Sanders? We should be teaching our young people to be Democrats, not tricking them with Sander's lies.
Capitalism needs a fix, but that does not mean we become socialists. My parents taught me to be a Democrat, not a socialist. We have other answers besides Sanders. Can we do more with the Earned Income Tax Credit? What about the $15 minimum wage? We have been working for health care for many years. We can handle one big program like, that but I am afraid the Green New Deal goes way too far.
Let's lead as Democrats and teach our children not to follow Sanders down the road of no return.
Jill Borsuk, Baraboo