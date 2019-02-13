I'm not a fan of the most recent tax bill. But I have to say that a lot of the rhetoric surrounding the early filing season and the level of refunds being down from last year does not mean that the bill has cost taxpayers money.
One needs to look at the amount of tax itself. A reduced refund only means less over-payment than in prior years. As an example, if for 2017 the total tax was $2,000, and $3,000 had been withheld, then a refund of $1,000 results. If for 2018 the total tax is $1,500, but $2,000 had been withheld, the refund of $500 is less than in the prior year, but you received an overall reduction in tax cost.
Don't focus on the level of refund, watch the amount of tax. I'm not suggesting you'll see improvement. I just want people to focus on the right thing.
Neil Traubenberg, Sun Prairie