Apparently, Erik Ortiz of NBC News online really took great exception to what Josh Hader wrote on his Twitter account seven years ago.
The headline on Ortiz's story was, “MLB pitcher, Josh Hader, 'deeply sorry' for past racist, homophobic tweets.” Hader was a 17-year-old high school student when he tweeted. How many of us would be free of embarrassing things we've said or written when we were 17? I daresay none of us would.
Hader was one of the five Milwaukee Brewers at the MLB All Star Game this week. He performed well recently in a much-needed win over the Dodgers. One of his black teammates, Lorenzo Cain, said Hader seemed to be a "great guy." Cain continued, "He’s young. We all say some crazy stuff when we’re young. That’s one reason why I don’t have social media." Cain is a very wise man, in my opinion.
Why would Ortiz want to rain on Josh Hader's parade? Does he imagine himself being part of the “thought police”? Did he make any controversial statements when he was a teenager? On second thought, don't check. Let's not stoop to Ortiz's level.
Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus