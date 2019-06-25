First, Madonna the pop singer and model of morality informs us that Jesus would support a woman’s right to choose. Next, Sunday's letter to the editor "Jesus didn't preach about abortion" asserts Jesus thought abortion was “none of his business” because he said “not one word” about it.
It sickens me to have Jesus’ name invoked in this way.
They called him teacher. His lessons could not have been clearer. Murder is a violation of God’s law. Killing innocent human life is murder. Abortion is murder.
We should not confuse honesty about what abortion is with our sentiments about its legality. Everything that is wrong is not illegal. I want to live my life as free from government interference as possible, and have no interest in overturning Roe v. Wade, with gestational limitations.
Living a moral life requires clarity about right and wrong. Truth is in plain view if we keep our eyes open and are willing to see it. It is essential to guide our life choices. It is not a license to judge the righteousness of our neighbor’s choices.
Jesus also admonished us to take the plank out of our own eye before worrying about the speck in our neighbor’s. Judging others is best left to God.
Joan Ellis, Cross Plains